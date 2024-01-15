Albany County Schools Delayed Opening Due to Extreme Cold

Albany County School District 1 has announced a two-hour delay for the start of schools on Tuesday, January 16, in response to the forecasted extreme cold temperatures. This strategic decision has been taken to ensure that students commence their commute to school only after temperatures have risen somewhat, and the buses have had ample time to warm up.

Delay to Combat Harsh Weather

The forecasted extreme cold, coupled with anticipated snowfall and wind chill, has necessitated the late start of schools. The district is particularly concerned about the safety and well-being of its students, hence the decision to push back school start times by two hours. This delay is anticipated to reduce the risk posed by the hazardous weather conditions, ensuring that students can safely commute to school.

Precautions for Students

The district has emphasized the importance of students dressing in layers to keep warm during the cold snap. Despite the delayed start, schools will still release students at their regular times at the end of the school day, ensuring that the educational schedule remains unaffected. While the district has made arrangements to tackle the weather situation, they also urge parents to ensure their children are adequately prepared for the cold.

Statewide Emergency Response

On a broader scale, the State of New York is also grappling with the severe weather conditions. Governor Hochul has announced a full travel ban for parts of Erie County, with Central Erie County and many Southtowns remaining under a full travel ban until further notice. The New York National Guard has been deployed for emergency response support, and the state is operating warming shelters equipped with cots, pillows, blankets, and mental health counselors to assist those affected by the cold snap.