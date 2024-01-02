en English
Economy

Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend: Next Round of Payments Announced

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
On January 18, the Alaska Department of Revenue will distribute the fifth wave of payments from the 2023 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) to eligible residents. Those with the status ‘Eligible-Not Paid’ as of January 10 will finally receive their share of the state’s mineral revenue, a practice that has been in place for 42 years. Each recipient can expect to receive $1,312, bringing the total amount of money injected into Alaska’s economy to nearly $1 billion.

Record Applications and Economic Impact

This year, the PFD saw an increase in applications, with more than 8,000 additional residents applying as compared to 2022. The PFD program has long served as a vital economic stimulant for Alaska, and this year is no exception. The forthcoming wave of payments is expected to further bolster the state’s economy.

Praise for the PFD Division

Commissioner Adam Crum lauded the PFD Division’s diligent management of the program. The Division’s meticulous work ensures that the distribution of funds is carried out smoothly, allowing residents to benefit from the state’s mineral revenue.

Application and Eligibility for 2024 PFD

Residents have until March 31 to apply for the 2024 PFD. Eligibility criteria include an intention to remain indefinitely in Alaska and a clean criminal record. The Alaska Department of Revenue provides comprehensive information about the program on its website for interested individuals.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

