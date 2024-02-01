Alaska's Natural Gas Supply Under Strain Amid Extreme Cold

Southcentral Alaska is grappling with an unprecedented strain on its natural gas delivery system as the region endures extreme cold. The biting frost has surged the demand for heating, putting the Cook Inlet gas supply under immense pressure, with the potential for hitting a peak load record. This has led to power outages and burst sewer pipes, as utilities struggle to cope with the heavy demand.

ENSTAR: The Key Player Amidst the Crisis

ENSTAR, Southcentral Alaska's primary natural gas producer, is currently operating at a 'green level.' This level signifies that there is no immediate need for consumers to conserve heat. John Sims, the president of ENSTAR, however, has communicated his concerns about the delicate balance between the green and yellow levels. A shift to the yellow alert could potentially bring forth recommendations for turning down thermostats.

Compounding Issues: Damaged Gas Wells

The situation is further aggravated by damage to two gas wells at the Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska (CINGSA). This has resulted in a 30% reduction in the facility's output, equivalent to a loss of roughly 45 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Looking Ahead: Potential Measures

Despite the reduction and record high natural gas demands, Sims remains optimistic. He believes that the system is still in a good position and does not foresee dropping below the green level. However, he notes that the continued stress on CINGSA might necessitate alternative measures. These could include switching to diesel or coordinating with Golden Valley Electric for additional power.

Sims also suggests that consumers can play their part by conservatively managing their heating usage, which would also help them reduce their power bills. As the local weather forecast predicts continued subzero temperatures, with a slight warming trend expected to start by next Tuesday, every conservation effort could make a significant difference.