Alaska's Goose Creek Correctional Center Fails Inmate Dental Care, Ombudsman Report Reveals

An investigation led by State Ombudsman Kate Burkhart unveils significant shortcomings in dental care provided to inmates at Goose Creek Correctional Center, Alaska. The Department of Corrections faces criticism for not meeting legal healthcare obligations, highlighting a critical staff shortage and the absence of a dental hygienist for over two years.

Advertisment

Systemic Failures in Dental Care

The ombudsman's report paints a grim picture of dental care at Goose Creek Correctional Center, where inmates have endured long waits for basic dental services, including denture fitting and routine cleanings. One inmate waited more than two years for dentures, suffering from mouth pain and related health issues. The scarcity of dental staff, particularly the prolonged vacancy of the dental hygienist position, is pinpointed as a root cause of the inadequate care. The Department of Corrections has started to address these issues by contracting additional dentists and seeking funding for more staff.

Recommendations and Response

Advertisment

The ombudsman's office has put forward 12 recommendations aimed at overhauling the dental care system within the correctional facility. These include hiring additional dental staff and enhancing oversight of the dental program. The Department of Corrections, acknowledging the report's findings, has initiated steps to rectify the identified deficiencies, though challenges remain, particularly in recruiting a dental hygienist due to competitive wages in the private sector.

Long-term Implications and Actions

The systemic issues at Goose Creek Correctional Center underscore the broader challenge of providing adequate healthcare to the inmate population. The Department of Corrections is tasked with not only addressing the immediate staffing shortages but also reevaluating its healthcare policies to ensure inmates' rights to adequate care are upheld. The engagement with the ombudsman's office and the steps taken post-investigation indicate a move towards improving healthcare standards within Alaska's correctional facilities.