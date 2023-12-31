en English
Alaska Braces for Powerful Storms Amid Contrasting Weather Across U.S.

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST
Alaska Braces for Powerful Storms Amid Contrasting Weather Across U.S.

Alaska is on high alert as a series of forceful storms is predicted to unfurl across the state, starting today. The looming weather system is expected to carry exceedingly powerful winds that will sweep across the region, adding to the state’s mounting challenges as it grapples with the relentless winter. Concurrently, a milder clipper-type low-pressure center is predicted to trigger a soft wintry mix of precipitation in parts of the Ohio Valley and Central Appalachians. Despite these developments, the rest of the United States is forecasted to bask in a relatively tranquil and warm weather pattern.

Alaska in the Grip of Severe Weather

In the face of the impending storm, the key transportation artery of the region, Haines Road Highway 3 – that bridges Haines Junction Yukon with B.C. and Alaska – has been closed. The shutdown, attributed to heavy snowfall, threatening winds, and perilous icy road conditions, is expected to linger through the weekend. The highway is currently buried under loose snow with towering snowbanks reaching up to 10 feet high, and daily snowfall accumulation of 3 to 4 feet.

Contrasting Weather Patterns Across the Country

The contrasting weather conditions across America underscore the diverse climate phenomena that can simultaneously transpire within different regions. As parts of the country brace for tumultuous weather, others anticipate serene conditions and temperatures above the seasonal average. This stark contrast serves as a reminder of the multifaceted climatic experiences that characterize the vast nation.

Public Safety Measures

Given the severe weather conditions in Alaska and parts of Ohio Valley and Central Appalachians, the RCMP has cautioned motorists against trying to bypass the barricades on Highway 3. The law enforcement agency is also urging people from outside the affected regions to refrain from venturing onto the roads during the extended weekend. Such measures underscore the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for public adherence to safety guidelines.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

