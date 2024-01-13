en English
Aviation

Alaska Airlines Offers Compensation to Passengers Amidst Discussions on Airline Obligations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Alaska Airlines, in the aftermath of a major flight disaster, has declared its intent to offer a compensation of $1,500 to each affected passenger. This announcement follows a recent catastrophe on flight 1282, where a door plug on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 blew out, leading to depressurization of the cabin.

Understanding the Compensation

The compensation package from Alaska Airlines includes a full refund for the flight, a cash payment of $1,500 to handle incidental expenses and access to mental health resources and counseling services. This move, while applauded by many, has also stirred up discussions about the legal obligations of airlines and the rights of air travelers. Tomasz Pawliszyn, the CEO of AirHelp, has stepped into the limelight to shed light on these issues.

According to Pawliszyn, while the compensation is a step in the right direction, it’s crucial to note that under U.S. law, airlines are not legally bound to provide compensation for traumatizing incidents. However, passengers of flight 1282 may have grounds for a claim for emotional distress. Legal experts think that lawsuits for emotional distress may be justified in this case. Six passengers have already filed a lawsuit against Boeing seeking compensation for injuries sustained during the incident, including concussions, soft tissue injuries, and difficulty breathing.

Restoring Trust and Improving Quality

Alaska Airlines’ decision to compensate passengers comes at a time when it is grappling with a decline in customer satisfaction and service quality. In AirHelp’s 2023 Score Report, the airline ranked 54th out of 83, indicating a significant need for improvement. Pawliszyn suggests that for the airline to mend its reputation, it needs to employ strategies that go beyond compensation. He emphasizes the need for legislative changes that force airlines to safeguard passenger rights and ensure basic air travel protections, a domain where American passengers often find themselves lacking.

Aviation Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
