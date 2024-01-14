en English
Aviation

Alaska Airlines Intensifies Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet amid Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Alaska Airlines Intensifies Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Fleet amid Safety Concerns

Alaska Airlines has commenced a preliminary inspection process on a part of their fleet, specifically focusing on the Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. This proactive exercise, involving potentially up to 20 planes, kickstarted over the past weekend. The move marks the beginning of Alaska Airlines’ strategy to amplify quality control measures within its aircraft production.

Involvement of the Federal Aviation Administration

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also stepping up its vigilance surrounding Boeing’s production. The administration is requiring Boeing to furnish additional data before it greenlights the company’s inspection and maintenance guidelines. This increased scrutiny by the FAA is a part of a broader endeavor to bolster safety protocols surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX series.

A Reaction to Past Incidents

These intensified safety measures come in the wake of two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 MAX series, leading to a worldwide grounding of the model. The tragedies have led to a thorough examination of safety measures and quality control protocols. Both Alaska Airlines and the FAA are ensuring that such incidents do not recur, highlighting their commitment to the safety and reliability of air travel.

Increased Oversight and Quality Control Measures

Starting this week, Alaska Airlines will enhance its quality oversight on the Boeing production line. This move, in addition to the FAA’s increased monitoring of reported issues on Max 9 flights, marks a significant shift in the approach towards aircraft safety. The FAA is also exploring the option of involving an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and quality system, indicating a potential restructuring of safety analysis protocols.

