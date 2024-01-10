en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets for Mandatory Inspections

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets for Mandatory Inspections

In an unprecedented move, Alaska Airlines has announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights on its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft until Saturday. This decision is driven by the need to undertake mandatory inspections following an incident where a door plug blew out during a flight. This has led to the grounding of about 110-150 flights daily for the rest of the week.

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets worldwide for emergency inspections. This action has affected not only Alaska Airlines but also United Airlines, the only two U.S. airlines operating these specific Boeing aircraft. Alaska Airlines is proactively working to re-accommodate affected guests and has offered full refunds and a $1,500 payment to passengers on the flight with the blown-out door plug.

Incident Sparks Inspections

The cancellation of flights on Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft results from an incident involving an exit door that detached mid-flight. As Alaska Airlines awaits essential documentation to begin inspections of the jetliners, the FAA has stated that Boeing is updating its instructions for inspections based on received feedback. This could affect up to 150 flights per day, and the FAA has grounded all MAX 9 aircraft with plug doors, leading to temporary groundings by other airlines as well.

Travelers’ Concerns Rise

Travelers have expressed concern, with a three-fold increase in people filtering their searches to isolate the type of aircraft on travel sites. Alaska Airlines has assured that the safety of its employees and guests is its highest priority and that the aircraft will only be returned to service once all findings have been fully addressed and meet both FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards.

0
Aviation United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
9 mins ago
Udall Family Wins $78M Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Helicopter Safety
The parents of Jonathan Udall, a British tourist who tragically lost his life in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash in 2018, have been awarded a whopping $78 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit revolved around the argument that Jonathan could have survived the crash if not for the post-crash fire that erupted
Udall Family Wins $78M Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Helicopter Safety
Boeing CEO Admits Mistakes After Alaska Air Blowout: Implications and Outlook
1 hour ago
Boeing CEO Admits Mistakes After Alaska Air Blowout: Implications and Outlook
Canadian CH-148 Cyclone Helicopters Battle Maintenance and Upgrade Challenges
1 hour ago
Canadian CH-148 Cyclone Helicopters Battle Maintenance and Upgrade Challenges
Vietnam's Aviation Industry Takes Flight: Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
15 mins ago
Vietnam's Aviation Industry Takes Flight: Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels
Prince Harry to Join 'Living Legends of Aviation' in Annual Awards
56 mins ago
Prince Harry to Join 'Living Legends of Aviation' in Annual Awards
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
59 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Moves to Exonerate and Compensate Horizon Scandal Victims
2 mins
UK Government Moves to Exonerate and Compensate Horizon Scandal Victims
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
5 mins
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
9 mins
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
9 mins
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
10 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
10 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
10 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
11 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
14 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app