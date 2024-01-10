Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets for Mandatory Inspections

In an unprecedented move, Alaska Airlines has announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights on its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft until Saturday. This decision is driven by the need to undertake mandatory inspections following an incident where a door plug blew out during a flight. This has led to the grounding of about 110-150 flights daily for the rest of the week.

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets worldwide for emergency inspections. This action has affected not only Alaska Airlines but also United Airlines, the only two U.S. airlines operating these specific Boeing aircraft. Alaska Airlines is proactively working to re-accommodate affected guests and has offered full refunds and a $1,500 payment to passengers on the flight with the blown-out door plug.

Incident Sparks Inspections

The cancellation of flights on Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft results from an incident involving an exit door that detached mid-flight. As Alaska Airlines awaits essential documentation to begin inspections of the jetliners, the FAA has stated that Boeing is updating its instructions for inspections based on received feedback. This could affect up to 150 flights per day, and the FAA has grounded all MAX 9 aircraft with plug doors, leading to temporary groundings by other airlines as well.

Travelers’ Concerns Rise

Travelers have expressed concern, with a three-fold increase in people filtering their searches to isolate the type of aircraft on travel sites. Alaska Airlines has assured that the safety of its employees and guests is its highest priority and that the aircraft will only be returned to service once all findings have been fully addressed and meet both FAA and Alaska’s stringent standards.