Alaska Airlines Cancels 230 Flights Following FAA’s Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Planes for Inspections

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and canceled 230 flights over two days, following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This directive came after an incident involving an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, which had to make an emergency landing due to a fuselage breach caused by a door plug tearing away mid-flight. The affected flight, traveling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, managed to land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew members unscathed.

Flight Grounding and Passenger Impact

The FAA’s decision to ground 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for inspections has led to the cancellation of 170 flights on Sunday and an additional 60 flights on Monday. The grounding has affected nearly 25,000 passengers, with Alaska Airlines accounting for more than a fifth of this total. Until the FAA confirms the aircraft’s safety, the grounding will remain in effect.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

The incident has raised serious safety concerns, leading the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to launch an investigation expected to last several months. The inquiry will determine whether this issue is a design error or a mistake by vendors. This marks the 737’s second mass grounding in recent years, with the last one lasting for months, costing Boeing tens of billions of dollars.

Global Impact and Other Airlines’ Response

Besides Alaska Airlines, United Airlines has also responded to the FAA’s directive by temporarily suspending service on all of its 79 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes to conduct required inspections. Globally, Turkish Airlines and Copa Airlines have suspended their MAX 9 planes in compliance with the FAA directive. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident highlights potential further problems with the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

