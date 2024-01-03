Alan Oakford Wilson: A Life of Achievement, Service, and Community Involvement

On December 27, 2023, the world bid farewell to an accomplished individual and a cherished community member, Alan Oakford Wilson. Born on July 13, 1930, in Glassboro, New Jersey, Wilson’s life was characterized by academic distinction, dedicated service, and significant community contributions. At the age of 93, he leaves behind a legacy rich with achievements and a family that remembers him fondly.

A Life Marked by Achievement

Alan Wilson’s educational journey began at Ridgewood High School, following which he pursued a civil engineering degree from Rutgers University. His thirst for knowledge did not stop there, as he later acquired a master’s degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. His academic pursuits laid the foundation for a successful career, beginning with his service in the U.S. Army Band in Panama during the Korean War. After his military service, Wilson embarked on a fulfilling career as a systems engineer for IBM, a role in which he no doubt left an indelible mark.

Retirement and Community Service

Upon retiring in 1995, Alan and his wife, Sunny, chose the serene surroundings of Martha’s Vineyard, residing on Chappaquiddick Island, for their post-retirement life. Retirement did not mean a retreat from active life for Wilson. He immersed himself in the community, serving several terms on the Edgartown planning commission and volunteering with The Trustees of Reservations. His dedication to the community’s welfare is a testament to his selfless and giving nature.

A Passionate Soul

Alan was not just about work and service. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard, highlighting his spiritual inclination. He also had a passion for hiking and sailing, activities that perhaps mirrored his journey through life – full of exploration, adventure, and determination. His zest for life and varied interests made him a multifaceted personality.

Surviving Alan is his wife of 70 years, Sunny, daughters Kim and Amy, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Alan’s sister, Elaine, and his son, Scott, predeceased him. As the world remembers Alan Oakford Wilson, it is not just the man but his remarkable life journey that stands as an inspiration for many.