Alameda DA Pamela Price Accused of Anti-Asian Bias, Open Records Law Abuse

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office is at the center of controversy, following serious allegations by former spokesperson Patti Lee. Lee's legal claim, seeking $1.5 million in damages, accuses Price of fostering a culture of anti-Asian bias and violating open records laws, amidst a backdrop of a recall effort against the district attorney.

Advertisment

Lee, who served under Price for approximately six months in 2023, alleges she was dismissed for challenging the office's practices. This comes as recall organizers submit over 123,000 signatures to potentially bring Price's tenure to voters' attention, highlighting a tumultuous period for the first Black woman to hold this office in Alameda County.

Racial Bias and Lack of Transparency

According to Lee, the discriminatory environment was not only tolerated but encouraged by DA Price herself. Lee's claim describes an office atmosphere where derogatory remarks about Asians were commonplace, and where Price allegedly identified "the media and the Asians" as her adversaries. This environment, Lee argues, contributed to her wrongful termination and the overall toxic workplace culture.

Advertisment

Violating Public Records Laws

The legal claim further outlines instances where the District Attorney's Office attempted to circumvent California Public Records Act (CPRA) requirements. This included efforts to hide, delete, or alter records in response to media inquiries, particularly following a decision to bar journalist Emilie Raguso from a press conference. Lee points to specific occasions where she resisted office directives that sought to limit transparency, ultimately leading to her dismissal under suspicious circumstances.

Implications of the Allegations

These allegations come at a critical time for DA Price, who faces a recall effort amid scrutiny over her office's practices. The claims, if substantiated, could have significant ramifications not only for Price's career but also for the public's trust in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Moreover, they highlight ongoing concerns regarding racial discrimination and the importance of adherence to open records laws in public offices.

As the community awaits further developments, the situation underscores the challenges of ensuring ethical conduct and transparency within public institutions. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing allegations of discrimination and misconduct head-on, to maintain public confidence in those elected to serve.