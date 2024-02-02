Alabama's UACED Launches Books for the Black Belt Campaign to Boost Literacy

Setting out on a mission to enhance literacy and foster academic success in the Black Belt region of Alabama, the University of Alabama's Center for Economic Development (UACED) has launched an initiative, Books for the Black Belt.

This initiative aims to distribute books to K-12 students in thirteen under-resourced public schools across the region. The book drive is set to start on February 5, furthering the university's ongoing effort to boost literacy.

Linking Literacy and Success

Erin Hackenmueller, UACED's Communications Development Manager, underlined the indisputable connection between the availability of books, literacy, and academic success. She candidly addressed the grave consequences of insufficient literacy skills, including a heightened likelihood of not completing high school and potential incarceration. Hackenmueller stressed that reading proficiency is a robust predictor of future success, both in employment and higher education.

The Literacy Act and the Role of Reading Allies

The recent introduction of the Literacy Act has increased the urgency for effective literacy programs. Soon, third graders will be required to pass a reading assessment to continue their education. The Tuscaloosa Education Foundation's Reading Allies program has stepped up to this challenge by working with first through third graders at Title I schools. However, they are currently grappling with a shortage of volunteers, and are keenly seeking support.

Aiming High with Books for the Black Belt

In the previous year, the Books for the Black Belt campaign successfully collected 11,000 books. This year, the goal is set even higher, with the aim to ensure every child in the targeted region has a book. The book drive gladly accepts new or gently used classic and award-winning books suitable for school reading lists. To simplify the process of donation, the initiative has introduced an online Book Bundler tool. Specific locations have also been designated for physical book drop-offs. The book drive will run until March 1, and the UACED is earnestly calling for donations and volunteers to join this noble cause.