Alabama’s High-Stakes Gamble: Gaming Expansion and State Lottery on the Table

February in Alabama is set to witness a pivotal gamble of its own, as the state legislature convenes to evaluate the expansion of gaming and the potential creation of a state lottery. The pressing concern is the uneven enforcement of Alabama’s gaming laws, which has allowed some gaming operations to persist under different facades while others bear the brunt of law enforcement action.

Unequal Playing Field

Among those seeking to level the playing field are the Poarch Creek Indians, operators of three tribal casinos that currently offer Class II gaming. They are pushing for the authorization of Class III gaming, an upgrade that necessitates either state approval or a compact with the tribe. Their pursuit of an expanded gaming portfolio is shadowed by former giant electronic bingo operation, Victoryland. Following the death of its founder, Milton McGregor, Victoryland has shifted its focus to historical horse racing, a move that cleverly circumvents the legal definition of slot machines.

The Lottery Debate

In parallel, the state is grappling with the contentious prospect of a state lottery, a concept resisted by Alabama and only four other states. The lottery’s regressive nature is a point of contention. Yet, it’s hard to overlook its potential for substantial revenue generation. However, the introduction of a lottery could present a double-edged sword, particularly for existing gaming operators such as the Poarch Creeks. The tribe is wary of supporting a lottery that would introduce electronic and video lottery offerings, wary of the competition they would inevitably face.

Striking a Balance

While the legislative session looms, Alabama’s conservative majority confronts a delicate balancing act. On one hand, they must contend with the interests of influential gaming entities and the enforcement of the law. On the other, they face moral opposition from staunch Baptist constituents. The Alabama House Republican caucus has already initiated discussions on a gambling bill that will be proposed by GOP lawmakers in the upcoming session. The bill, helmed by Representative Andy Whitt, aims to be a comprehensive one, encapsulating aspects of sports betting, casinos, a state lottery, and a regulatory commission. The green light for expanding legal gambling, however, lies ultimately in the hands of the voters, demanding a constitutional amendment.