en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Alabama’s City of Foley to Construct Saferoom for First Responders

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Alabama’s City of Foley to Construct Saferoom for First Responders

As the new year unfolds, the city of Foley, Alabama, gears up to initiate a pivotal project aimed at reinforcing its resilience against natural disasters. A $5.5 million saferoom, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is set to commence construction. This initiative is a response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020, underscoring the urgent need to safeguard the city’s first responders during such calamitous events.

Safe Haven for First Responders

The saferoom is designed with an essential purpose: to provide a secure location for first responders, including city workers, state troopers, and the sheriff’s department, during natural disasters. Mayor Ralph Hellmich has been vocal about the importance of this project, emphasizing the saferoom’s critical role in ensuring the availability of these essential personnel in the immediate aftermath of a storm.

A Fortress Against Extreme Weather

Engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, the saferoom boasts of features such as an independent power supply and a wind rating of 200 miles per hour. With the capacity to accommodate approximately 200 individuals, the facility is more than just a shelter. Beyond its primary function during a disaster, the saferoom is envisioned to serve multiple purposes, demonstrating its utility as a versatile civic asset.

Strategic Location and Timeline

Strategically located near the city hall and adjacent to Baldwin County facilities, the saferoom will be easily accessible, nested in the city’s heart. Construction is slated for completion by summer 2025, aligning perfectly with the start of the hurricane season. This timeline underscores the project’s urgency and the city’s commitment to boosting its preparedness for future natural disasters.

0
Disaster United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

West Palm Beach Resident in Property Dispute with School District

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Rains Cause Significant Damage in OR Tambo District

By Geeta Pillai

Fire Ravages Masjid and Residential House in Kashmir's Kulgam District

By Rafia Tasleem

Petronas Foundation Donates Essential Aid Packages to Pahang Flood Victims

By BNN Correspondents

Arson Suspected in Salisbury Storage Facility Fire: An Investigation U ...
@Disaster · 19 mins
Arson Suspected in Salisbury Storage Facility Fire: An Investigation U ...
heart comment 0
Japan earthquake: death toll rises to 62 amid warnings of landslides and aftershocks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Japan earthquake: death toll rises to 62 amid warnings of landslides and aftershocks
Hurricane City Council Approves Water and Sewer Rate Hikes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hurricane City Council Approves Water and Sewer Rate Hikes
Bay Ridge Residents Face New Year’s Day Without Water and Electricity Due to Sinkhole

By Mazhar Abbas

Bay Ridge Residents Face New Year's Day Without Water and Electricity Due to Sinkhole
Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire

By Saboor Bayat

Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagles Players Scott and Graham Connect with Fans Off the Field
9 seconds
Eagles Players Scott and Graham Connect with Fans Off the Field
Arsenal Eyes Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi for Midfield Transformation
22 seconds
Arsenal Eyes Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi for Midfield Transformation
Arsenal Football Club Prepares to Acquire Martin Zubimendi
36 seconds
Arsenal Football Club Prepares to Acquire Martin Zubimendi
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
2 mins
2023: A Tale of Two Economic Approaches
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
2 mins
South Africa's Pivotal General Election: A Shift in the Political Landscape
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
2 mins
PGA Tour Announces Prize Money Distribution for Tournaments: A Total of $402.4 Million
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
2 mins
Africa's Political Landscape: A Resurgence of Military Juntas and Democracy on Trial
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
2 mins
Akron-Westfield Repeats Victory in Iowa High School Basketball
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
3 mins
High-Stakes Matches Define Metro Holiday Tournament's Semifinals
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app