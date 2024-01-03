Alabama’s City of Foley to Construct Saferoom for First Responders

As the new year unfolds, the city of Foley, Alabama, gears up to initiate a pivotal project aimed at reinforcing its resilience against natural disasters. A $5.5 million saferoom, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is set to commence construction. This initiative is a response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020, underscoring the urgent need to safeguard the city’s first responders during such calamitous events.

Safe Haven for First Responders

The saferoom is designed with an essential purpose: to provide a secure location for first responders, including city workers, state troopers, and the sheriff’s department, during natural disasters. Mayor Ralph Hellmich has been vocal about the importance of this project, emphasizing the saferoom’s critical role in ensuring the availability of these essential personnel in the immediate aftermath of a storm.

A Fortress Against Extreme Weather

Engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, the saferoom boasts of features such as an independent power supply and a wind rating of 200 miles per hour. With the capacity to accommodate approximately 200 individuals, the facility is more than just a shelter. Beyond its primary function during a disaster, the saferoom is envisioned to serve multiple purposes, demonstrating its utility as a versatile civic asset.

Strategic Location and Timeline

Strategically located near the city hall and adjacent to Baldwin County facilities, the saferoom will be easily accessible, nested in the city’s heart. Construction is slated for completion by summer 2025, aligning perfectly with the start of the hurricane season. This timeline underscores the project’s urgency and the city’s commitment to boosting its preparedness for future natural disasters.