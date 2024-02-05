Alabama to Receive $188 Million for Broadband Expansion Initiative

In a progressive attempt to bridge the digital divide, the United States Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Governor Kay Ivey have announced the allocation of a whopping $188 million for the expansion of high-speed internet access across Alabama. The funding, a part of the American Rescue Plan backed by President Biden and strongly endorsed by Rep. Sewell as the only Alabama Congressional delegate, aims to facilitate projects that would install over 4,000 miles of "middle-mile" broadband infrastructure.

Expanding the Digital Horizon

These middle-mile projects play a pivotal role in extending internet services to unconnected regions. They make the "last mile" connections to businesses and households more economically feasible. Governor Ivey and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announced the allocation of these funds to 12 internet service providers, intending to make broadband service more accessible and affordable. This significant investment is a part of a statewide broadband tour to discuss the progress being made in broadband expansion.

Focus on Rural Alabama

The primary focus of this investment is to enhance broadband access, particularly in rural areas of Alabama. This initiative marks a critical step in improving connectivity in these regions. By bolstering the state's digital infrastructure, Alabama aims to improve educational opportunities, healthcare access, and economic development, thus making a significant leap towards bridging the digital divide.

Program Oversight and Support

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), under the direction of Kenneth Boswell, will oversee the program through its Alabama Digital Expansion Division. This division was established by the state legislature and Governor Ivey. The division will support over 790 anchor institutions, including schools, hospitals, and government buildings, thereby playing an instrumental role in the state's digital expansion.