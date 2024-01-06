en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Alabama to Launch Pilot Study on Recreational Fishing Effort in 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Alabama to Launch Pilot Study on Recreational Fishing Effort in 2024

In an ambitious initiative, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division (ADCNR/MRD) is all set to launch a pilot study in 2024. This study aims to collect more accurate information on recreational fishing effort in Alabama’s coastal and offshore waters. The primary focus of this initiative is private anglers and state for-hire captains. The objective is to enhance the precision of federal surveys, which have been criticized for their inaccuracy, especially in estimating the effort, i.e., the number of people partaking in fishing activities.

Collaborative Approach to Accurate Data Collection

In a bid to drive better fisheries management decisions, ADCNR/MRD will collaborate with NOAA Fisheries and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission. This approach aligns with the strategies adopted by neighboring states such as Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and Mississippi. The pilot study will involve weekly interactions with licensed anglers and for-hire captains, collecting data on previous week’s fishing trips.

Addressing the Challenges in Federal Surveys

ADCNR/MRD’s decision to execute this state-led survey follows pressing issues raised with the federal surveys. Notably, substantial alterations to these surveys in 2018 led to inflated effort estimates. Furthermore, the federal survey’s calibration issues led to a steep 51% reduction in Alabama’s red snapper quota in 2023. However, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s recently approved modification promises an increased quota in 2024.

Implications for Alabama’s Red Snapper Fishery

The new state-led survey is expected to generate more reliable data, particularly pertinent to Alabama’s significant red snapper fishery. It aims to minimize the uncertainty in harvest estimates for both federally and state-managed species, thereby fostering informed management decisions and sustainable fishing practices.

0
United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
11 seconds ago
Tacoma Community Rallies Amid Tragic Loss of Howdy Bagel Co-founder
On January 5th, 2024, a beloved figure in the Tacoma, Washington community, Jacob Carter, met a tragic end while on vacation in New Orleans. Carter was not just any community member; he was the co-founder of Howdy Bagel, a popular bagel shop that had become a staple in the community. His passing has left a
Tacoma Community Rallies Amid Tragic Loss of Howdy Bagel Co-founder
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
1 min ago
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
New York City's Winter Festivities: A Cultural Extravaganza
2 mins ago
New York City's Winter Festivities: A Cultural Extravaganza
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
1 min ago
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini: A Year of Love in the Spotlight
1 min ago
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini: A Year of Love in the Spotlight
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
1 min ago
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
Latest Headlines
World News
Torino FC to Face Genoa CFC in a Serie A Match with Equal Betting Odds
16 seconds
Torino FC to Face Genoa CFC in a Serie A Match with Equal Betting Odds
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
1 min
Democrats' Abortion-Related Ballot Strategy: A Silver Bullet or a Double-edged Sword?
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
1 min
CWALAC President Penny Nance Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP Nomination
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
3 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Set Sights on 2024 Success: A Vision Beyond Trophies
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
3 mins
Transport Unions Announce Strike Amidst Unmet Demands; Government Reacts
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
4 mins
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
4 mins
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
5 mins
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
5 mins
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app