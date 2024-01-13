en English
Law

Alabama Supreme Court Greenlights First Execution via Nitrogen Gas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Alabama Supreme Court Greenlights First Execution via Nitrogen Gas

On a day of momentous legal decision-making, the Alabama Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, a man poised to walk into the annals of history as the first individual to be executed using nitrogen gas. This decision, steeped in controversy, comes after Smith’s unsuccessful attempt to halt his execution following a botched lethal injection in the past.

First Use of Nitrogen Gas for Execution

Smith, convicted for a 1988 murder-for-hire case, now faces his execution slated for January 25 through nitrogen hypoxia—a method never before used in the United States to carry out capital punishment. Alabama’s decision to proceed with this method is a significant shift in the landscape of capital punishment, a move that is being closely watched by both advocates and critics of the death penalty.

Confronting Issues of Cruel and Unusual Punishment

The court’s rejection of Smith’s argument—that a second execution attempt would violate bans on cruel and unusual punishment—presents a stark examination of the limits of such prohibitions. Smith had contended that his previous botched lethal injection attempt should preclude a second try at his life. The court, however, upheld the decision that a second attempt would not infringe upon federal and state bans on cruel and unusual punishment.

A Landmark Decision Amidst Controversy

This landmark decision, and the subsequent execution, will likely ignite a national conversation about the methods employed in capital punishment and their implications. The use of nitrogen gas, a method authorized in three states but never before used, has thrust Alabama into the spotlight, as the nation waits to see the outcome of this unprecedented execution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

