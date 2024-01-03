en English
Environmental Science

Alabama Secures $1.4M Federal Funding for Century-Old Sewer System Rehabilitation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Alabama Secures $1.4M Federal Funding for Century-Old Sewer System Rehabilitation

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has allocated $1.4 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to West Escambia Utilities (WEU) for significant upgrades to the deteriorating sanitary sewer system in Atmore, Alabama’s downtown area. This sum, originally perceived as a grant, was later revealed to be a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan, half of which will be pardoned, effectively granting $700,000 in non-repayable funds to the WEU.

Rehabilitation of a Century-Old Sewer System

The rehabilitation plan includes the application of infra-red cameras to pinpoint weak spots in the sewer system, parts of which date back over a century. A tube sock-like fitting, sealed with steam or hot water, will be used to bolster the pipes. Work is slated to kick off within a year, encompassing Main Street and several other streets in the business district.

Financial Implications and Community Impact

WEU, under the leadership of Kenny Smith, managed to secure this funding following the advice from State Sen. Greg Albritton. Smith assures the public that utility customers will not experience rate increases due to the loan. The project aims to address prevalent issues like mildew in homes and street flooding. Mayor Jim Staff believes that these improvements will bring significant benefits to the city by eradicating these problems.

Federal Funding Boost for Water Infrastructure

An impressive influx of federal funding last year propelled the amount of money directed towards projects to enhance drinking water quality and rejuvenate aging sewer systems. Notably, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 included over $50 billion for states to modernize drinking water and wastewater systems. Thus far, $3.1 billion in federal grants and state matching funds have catalyzed over $8.6 billion in water infrastructure planning and construction projects.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

