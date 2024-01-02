Alabama School Counselor Honored for Reducing Achievement Gap

In a noteworthy development within Alabama’s education sector, Stephen Watts, a dedicated school counselor serving at Citronelle High School, located in north Mobile County, has been conferred with the prestigious title of ‘Secondary School Counselor of the Year.’ The honor comes from none other than the Alabama School Counselor Association, acknowledging Watts’s innovative and data-driven approach to school counseling.

Shaping the Future with Data-driven Counseling

In an era where data has become a key player in decision-making, Watts’s methods have turned the spotlight onto a new dimension of school counseling. His work has been instrumental in reducing the achievement gap among students, thereby enhancing the overall educational scenario at Citronelle High School. The recognition is a testament to Watts’s commitment to ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to excel, irrespective of their background or innate abilities.

An Exposure to Varied Pedagogical Roles

Watts’s journey in education is not confined to his role at Citronelle High School. Before assuming his position there, he wore multiple hats in the academic realm. He served as a middle school counselor and also took on the role of a high school reading and English teacher in Mobile. His diverse experience has enriched his perspective and equipped him with a nuanced understanding of students’ needs, making him a valuable asset to the education system.

Acknowledging Impactful Work

Rena Philips, the spokesperson for the Mobile County Public School System, confirmed the positive impact of Watts’s work on students’ performance. The recognition of Watts’s efforts illuminates the significant role of school counselors in shaping students’ futures and emphasizes the importance of innovative, data-driven approaches in contemporary education.