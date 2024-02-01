Alabama Preps for First Execution Using Nitrogen Gas

The state of Alabama is poised on the brink of a controversial execution method with the impending use of nitrogen gas. This method, which is yet to see application in the United States, is scheduled for use within the next hour. The decision to proceed with nitrogen gas as the execution tool comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court dismissing the inmate's last appeal.

Alabama's Groundbreaking Execution Method

In 2018, Alabama authorized the use of nitrogen hypoxia for capital punishment, providing death row inmates with an alternative to lethal injection or electrocution. The imminent execution represents the first practical application of this legislation, and it is steeped in controversy and legal contention.

The Debate Surrounding Execution Methods

A fierce debate regarding the constitutionality and humaneness of various execution methods rages on both sides of the aisle. Advocates for nitrogen-induced hypoxia claim it to be a painless and humane method of execution. However, this assertion lacks robust empirical evidence due to the lack of prior application for this purpose. On the contrary, critics argue the potential for untested and unknown methods to cause unnecessary suffering.

Scrutiny Surrounding the Impending Execution

The forthcoming execution in Alabama is set to be under the microscope of legal experts, human rights advocates, and the general public. This is particularly due to the botched execution of Kenneth Smith, a convicted murderer. Despite claims from the state that nitrogen gas would render him unconscious within seconds before causing death, witnesses reported that he remained conscious for several agonizing minutes. As such, the execution did not go as planned, causing a profound disturbance among the witnesses.