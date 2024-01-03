Alabama Inmate’s Injury Sheds Light on Prison Communication Policy

On December 4, 2022, an incident that may seem commonplace in the hustle and bustle of an everyday life unfolded in a setting far from ordinary—inside the cold, hard walls of an Alabama prison. An inmate suffered a severe ankle injury, breaking it in three places due to a slip on slick paint—a hazard waiting to happen. The prison authorities, following standard procedure, promptly rushed the injured inmate to a hospital for treatment. Over an 11-day medical ordeal, the inmate underwent two surgeries to mend his broken body.

Communication Gap: A Silent Struggle

However, this physical pain was merely one aspect of his struggle. Throughout the hospital stay, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) policy held firm—a policy that prohibited the inmate from contacting his family. The family, left in the dark, received minimal information about their kin’s condition and were left grappling with a wave of emotional distress. According to ADOC, the policy is designed to maintain security, with only critical conditions being communicated to emergency contacts.

Security vs. Humanity

While the inmate and their family understood the rationale behind the security measures, they found the lack of information and communication during non-critical hospital stays to be unnecessarily distressing. The inmate suggested that the ADOC could improve the situation by slightly modifying the notification system. This modification would enable families to be informed about non-critical injuries without compromising the security of the institution.

A System Under Scrutiny

This incident not only presents an individual narrative but also throws light on the broader issues within the Alabama prison system. The system, known for its high rate of inmate deaths and management of violent offenders, has been criticized by the U.S. Department of Justice for constitutional violations. It underscores the challenges faced by families of incarcerated individuals, highlighting the need for a delicate balance between security measures and maintaining the human element within correctional facilities.