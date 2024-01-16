Alabama Highway Patrol Issues Icy Road Warning Amidst Winter Conditions

As temperatures plunge in Alabama, the state's Highway Patrol Division has raised the alarm about hazardous icy conditions on roadways and bridges across several counties, urging citizens to exercise extreme caution. The alert covers a wide-ranging area, spanning from Alabama 53 to Jeff Road, encompassing numerous county roads in the northern region, Alabama 40 and its bridge, GA Mountain Road, Bruton Gap, Hazel Bend Road, Alabama 179, Little Cove Road, and Old Bluff Road.

Advertisment

Impassable Roads and Treacherous Conditions

Reports received by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division indicate a surge in icy roadways in counties including Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Sumter, Marengo, and Hale. Numerous accidents, disabled vehicles, and impassable roads have been reported, painting a grim picture of the current state of travel. The icy weather has also resulted in bridges and roads being labeled as treacherous, amplifying the danger for motorists.

Authorities Urge Caution

Advertisment

The Highway Patrol Division has issued an ardent plea to the public, urging them to avoid driving and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The agency's main concern is the safety of the public, and they are strongly advocating for people to remain indoors whenever possible. For those who must travel, the Highway Patrol advises extreme care and vigilance, reminding drivers to stay weather aware.

Efforts to Maintain Order

In an attempt to manage the hazardous conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is diverting traffic on Interstate 65, and state troopers are providing regular updates to keep citizens informed. Specific incidents, such as a tractor-trailer blocking lanes on Interstate 65 and iced-over bridges on U.S. Highway 82, have been highlighted, indicating the severity of the weather's impact on the state's transportation system.

As the state grapples with these challenging conditions, the Highway Patrol Division's warnings serve as a stark reminder of winter's potential to disrupt life, urging Alabama's citizens to prioritize safety over convenience in these frosty times.