Alabama Health Services Foundation PC Seeks Clinical Assistant Professor, Land Bank Foreclosures in Birmingham

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
The University of Alabama Health Services Foundation PC (UAHSF) is in the process of hiring a Clinical Assistant Professor to join its team as a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to engaging in clinical activities such as attending on pulmonary and critical care rotations, ICU coverage, and interventional pulmonary service, the chosen candidate will also participate in teaching, research, and service to the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. The prerequisites for this role include an MD or equivalent, board certification in internal medicine, critical care, and pulmonary medicine, along with eligibility for an Alabama medical license at the time of hire.

Job Opportunities in Birmingham

Apart from the medical sector, Singular People LLC in Birmingham is currently seeking a Senior Account Manager to manage accounts exceeding $1.5M in annual revenue. The responsibilities of this role encompass account management, stimulating growth in existing clients, and the potential to telecommute. Applicants are required to submit their resume and job history via email.

Land Bank Authority Takes Action

In other news, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is undertaking a quiet title and foreclosure action concerning various properties in Jefferson County. The notices issued by the authority serve to inform interested parties and unidentified claimants about the proceedings and the upcoming hearings scheduled for February 16, 2024. The announcements provide detailed information about the properties involved and the legal description of each.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority aims to clear titles and foreclose on properties with the intent to transfer the title to the authority. Individuals with an interest in these properties have been cautioned that failure to respond to the complaint or redeem the property within the stipulated period may result in the forfeiture of their interests.

Business Law United States
