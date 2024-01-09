en English
Agriculture

Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Candidates for State Board of Education

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
The Alabama Farmers Federation (FarmPAC) recently divulged their selections for candidates in the race for positions on the Alabama State Board of Education. The Federation’s endorsements, as announced by President Jimmy Parnell, include Jackie Zeigler for District 1, Tonya Smith Chestnut for District 5, Kelly Mooney for District 3, and Allen Long for District 7.

Endorsements Rooted in Future Success

The choice of these candidates by the Federation underscores the role of education in shaping the future successes of children. Parnell, in his announcement, emphasized the qualifications and dedication of these candidates to uplift educational standards for the youth of Alabama.

The Alabama State Board of Education

The Alabama State Board of Education, a nine-member body elected to set policies for K-12 schools throughout the state, will see these positions filled in the upcoming elections. With the primary elections slated for March 5, 2024, primary runoffs on April 16, and the general election to be held on November 5, the race to these important educational seats is underway.

A Voice for Alabama’s Farmers

With approximately 350,000 members, the Alabama Farmers Federation is the largest farm organization in the state. Representing the agricultural industry across 67 local county federations, the Federation plays a crucial role in local elections through its grassroots approach. The Federation’s endorsement is not limited to the education sector, as it recently backed Bryan Brinyark for House District 16 of the Alabama House of Representatives. Brinyark, a well-respected attorney and municipal judge, is expected to represent the needs of the House District 16 constituents effectively.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

