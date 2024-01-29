Alabama Barker's Bold Fashion Choices Spark Social Media Controversy

Alabama Barker, the 18-year-old daughter of renowned rockstar Travis Barker and his ex-wife, actress Shanna Moakler, has recently faced a wave of criticism on social media for her fashion choices. Barker, known for her bold and daring style, recently shared photos on her Instagram account in a sheer black jumpsuit with a cleavage cutout, sparking a range of reactions.

Flashy Fashion and Luxury Cars

In the Instagram post, Barker is seen posing in her risqué outfit, adorned with silver jewelry, and in one shot, racing towards her luxury Mercedes G-Wagen. Yet, it's not just her extravagant lifestyle and flamboyant fashion choices that are grabbing attention, but also her alleged cosmetic surgeries, leading to a mixed bag of feedback from her followers.

A Role Model or a Rebel?

One critic questioned Barker's role as a model for her new half-brother, Rocky Thirteen Barker, pointing towards her revealing clothing choices. However, Barker dismissed the comment, reflecting her nonchalant attitude towards the criticism. Fans also expressed amusement and criticism over her dirty feet visible in the photos, demonstrating that even minute details fail to escape the public's scrutinizing eye.

Past Controversies and Parental Support

This isn't the first time Barker's fashion choices have stirred controversy. As a 17-year-old, she faced negative attention for her transparent outfit on TikTok, with followers expressing concern over her age and the appropriateness of her attire. Despite the backlash her daughter faces, Shanna Moakler continues to support Barker. In a recent post where Alabama flaunted a see-through bodysuit paired with knee-high boots, Moakler praised her daughter's appearance, showcasing a strong bond amidst the storm of criticism.