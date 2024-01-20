Alabama Attorney Appeals to Halt First-Ever Nitrogen Gas Execution in the U.S.

In a landmark case, an attorney representing Alabama inmate Kenneth Smith has appealed to a federal court, seeking to halt the scheduled execution of their client by nitrogen gas. This significant appeal has stirred up debate over capital punishment methods in the United States, as this would be the first instance of nitrogen gas being used for such a purpose.

Untested Execution Method Raises Concerns

Smith's attorney has voiced concerns over the use of this untested execution method, hinting at potential legal and ethical issues. The proposed method involves replacing Smith's breathing air with pure nitrogen, thereby depriving him of oxygen. This approach has elicited queries regarding its humaneness and potential risks, while the state argues for its use, dubbing it the most painless and humane method available.

Legal Challenge to Execution Method

The appeal represents a significant legal challenge to the state's choice of execution method. The attorney has argued that scheduling Smith's execution ahead of other inmates who requested nitrogen as their preferred method violates due process rights. As a result, the attorney has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the execution to consider the question of a second execution attempt following a previous failed attempt.

Implications for Capital Punishment in the U.S.

The case has brought to the fore discussions about the methods of capital punishment used in the United States. If the execution proceeds, it will introduce nitrogen gas as a new execution method, the first since lethal injection in 1982. The case is set to be heard by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with Smith also appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the federal ban on cruel and unusual punishment.