Al Gore and James Bell Set to Retire from Apple’s Board, Wanda Austin Nominated as Successor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Former Vice President Al Gore and ex-Boeing CFO James Bell are bidding adieu to Apple’s board as they step into retirement. This move is in synchronization with Apple’s policy, which disallows board members’ reelection after they reach the age of 75. Their collective wisdom, spanning over two decades, has significantly shaped Apple’s trajectory.

Al Gore’s Legacy at Apple

Al Gore, during his service of over 20 years on the board, played a pivotal role in moulding Apple’s stance on user privacy and environmental issues. His tenure witnessed him amass a substantial 468,955 Apple shares, currently valued at over $87 million. In 2023 alone, Gore received a compensation package from Apple rounding up to approximately $377,000, inclusive of cash and stock awards.

James Bell’s Contributions and Retirement

James Bell, also a long-serving member of the board, holds shares valued at over $7 million. His annual compensation was akin to Gore’s. As they vacate these critical roles, Apple is preparing to usher in new leadership onto the board.

Wanda Austin: The Successor

Apple has nominated the former CEO of Aerospace, Wanda Austin, as a potential successor. Austin is no stranger to high-stakes roles, having served on various government committees and corporate boards. Her extensive experience could steer Apple’s board into its next phase, pending shareholder approval.

Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook, aged 63, has initiated discussions about retirement and succession planning. Apple’s board is actively engaged in the process, and the company intends to appoint the next CEO from within its ranks, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing internal talent and promoting continuity.

