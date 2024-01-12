en English
Akron Extends Community Center Hours, Provides Overnight Shelter amid Arctic Blast

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Akron Extends Community Center Hours, Provides Overnight Shelter amid Arctic Blast

As the mercury plunges in Akron, Ohio, the city has made arrangements to help its residents find relief from the biting cold. The Summit Lake Community Center, serving as a warming center, will extend its operational hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sunday to Tuesday. This community hub, located at 380 W. Crosier St., plays a vital role in providing refuge from the frigid weather.

Emergency Overnight Shelter to Offer Aid

Adding to the efforts, the Emergency Overnight Shelter at 111 E. Voris St. will also be open from Saturday to Monday. Between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m., it will offer services such as food and clothing to those in need. This initiative is a result of a collective effort involving the Peter Maurin Center, Summit County Continuum of Care, and Community Support Services. The city’s commitment to supporting its residents during harsh weather conditions is tangible through these proactive measures.

Akron’s Other Community Centers Maintain Regular Hours

In contrast to the Summit Lake Community Center, all other community centers in Akron will maintain their standard business hours during the holiday weekend. Despite the lack of extended hours, these centers continue to provide necessary services and warmth to the city’s residents.

Mayor Commends Collaborative Work and Commitment to Safety

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has acknowledged the onset of freezing temperatures and emphasized the city’s dedication to ensuring resident safety. He commended the collaborative work for the emergency overnight shelter and praised the city’s proactive measures to synchronize the community center’s hours with the shelter’s. This synchronization ensures that residents have continuous access to a safe, warm place in these harsh winter conditions.

United States Weather
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

