Akram al-Kaabi Anticipates End of Hezbollah Brigades' Pause in Operations Against US Forces in Iraq

In a recent development, Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Nujaba' Movement, has articulated his anticipation for the cessation of the Hezbollah Brigades' temporary halt of military operations against US forces in Iraq. The Nujaba' Movement's stance is firmly rooted in the protection of Iraqi sovereignty, with a persistent commitment to halt the operations on Gaza and ensure the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq. The group's resolve is unwavering, despite the current pause in their operations.

Hezbollah Brigades' Tactical Pause

Al-Kaabi extended his acknowledgment to the decision made by Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of the Brigades, to temporarily suspend their operations. This decision, according to Al-Kaabi, is a testament to courage and selflessness in the face of challenging circumstances. The Brigades had officially announced on January 30th their decision to cease their actions against US forces temporarily. This measure was undertaken to avoid causing any embarrassment to the Iraqi government, and their fighters have been instructed to assume a defensive stance for the interim.

Unyielding Islamic Resistance

Despite the temporary halt in activities, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, along with its allies, remains steadfast in its mission. Al-Kaabi reassured that their resistance would persist until their objectives are achieved. The resistance's determination is clear: to protect Iraqi sovereignty and ensure the cessation of operations on Gaza, as well as the complete withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Countering American Threats

Al-Kaabi also disregarded American psychological warfare and threats, asserting that any hostile actions would be met with an appropriate response. The recent US airstrikes targeting pro-Iran forces in Iraq have escalated the conflict between US forces and Iran-backed groups, including the Hezbollah Brigades. This situation has put the Iraqi government in a precarious position as it navigates this complex and evolving conflict.

In the face of potential conflicts with the US, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has made statements expressing his anticipation for further retaliation. Regardless of the potential for increased tensions, the stance of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is unwavering, promising to maintain their mission until their goals are met.