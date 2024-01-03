en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

Akebia Therapeutics Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical firm, has provided a substantial lifeline to six fresh recruits. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals impacted by kidney disease, the company has displayed a commitment to its employees, demonstrated by the recent issuance of 49,000 stock options. This move, executed on December 29, 2023, is a testament to Akebia’s belief in the potential and talent of its new hires, and positions them for a prosperous future with the firm.

Engaging Employees with Equity

The stock options were offered as an enticing component of the newcomers’ employment package. Each option entitles the employee to purchase a share of Akebia’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.24. This figure corresponds to the closing price on the day of the grant, ensuring that the employees have an opportunity to capitalize on the company’s success from the get-go.

Long-term Investment in Talent

These aren’t fleeting rewards, either. Designed to vest over a four-year period, these options are a long-term investment in the employees’ future at Akebia. On the first anniversary of the grant, one-fourth of the options will vest, with the remaining options vesting quarterly thereafter. This arrangement is, however, contingent on the employees’ continued service to the company, thereby promoting loyalty and dedication.

Facilitating Growth Through Inducement Awards

The stock options come with a ten-year term and are governed by the terms of Akebia’s inducement award program and the corresponding stock option agreement. This move, made under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), is a clear indication of Akebia’s dedication to fostering growth and commitment amongst its employees, whilst also incentivising them to strive for the company’s success.

Since its establishment in 2007, Akebia Therapeutics has remained steadfast in its mission to address the challenges of kidney disease through integrated biopharmaceutical innovations. This recent move underscores the company’s dedication to its workforce, and reinforces the notion that Akebia views its employees as integral contributors to its mission.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mother's Recipe Launches 'Mumbai ka Pyaar' Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

By Rafia Tasleem

Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

BGF Investor Predicts Economic Landscape for 2024, Birmingham Airport Sees Business Travel Rebound

By Israel Ojoko

Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
@Business · 2 mins
Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges
Beam’s Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility

By Nimrah Khatoon

Beam's Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

By Geeta Pillai

Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
16 seconds
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
27 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
42 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
47 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
48 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
1 min
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
1 min
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
1 min
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app