Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

Akebia Therapeutics Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical firm, has provided a substantial lifeline to six fresh recruits. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals impacted by kidney disease, the company has displayed a commitment to its employees, demonstrated by the recent issuance of 49,000 stock options. This move, executed on December 29, 2023, is a testament to Akebia’s belief in the potential and talent of its new hires, and positions them for a prosperous future with the firm.

Engaging Employees with Equity

The stock options were offered as an enticing component of the newcomers’ employment package. Each option entitles the employee to purchase a share of Akebia’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.24. This figure corresponds to the closing price on the day of the grant, ensuring that the employees have an opportunity to capitalize on the company’s success from the get-go.

Long-term Investment in Talent

These aren’t fleeting rewards, either. Designed to vest over a four-year period, these options are a long-term investment in the employees’ future at Akebia. On the first anniversary of the grant, one-fourth of the options will vest, with the remaining options vesting quarterly thereafter. This arrangement is, however, contingent on the employees’ continued service to the company, thereby promoting loyalty and dedication.

Facilitating Growth Through Inducement Awards

The stock options come with a ten-year term and are governed by the terms of Akebia’s inducement award program and the corresponding stock option agreement. This move, made under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), is a clear indication of Akebia’s dedication to fostering growth and commitment amongst its employees, whilst also incentivising them to strive for the company’s success.

Since its establishment in 2007, Akebia Therapeutics has remained steadfast in its mission to address the challenges of kidney disease through integrated biopharmaceutical innovations. This recent move underscores the company’s dedication to its workforce, and reinforces the notion that Akebia views its employees as integral contributors to its mission.