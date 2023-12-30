en English
Conflict & Defence

Airstrike on Iran-Backed Militants Intensifies Conflict in Middle East

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:34 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:59 pm EST
Airstrike on Iran-Backed Militants Intensifies Conflict in Middle East

In the still dark early hours, airstrikes echoed through the strategic border crossing of Boukamal in eastern Syria, leaving behind a chilling tableau of devastation. The focus of the attack: Iran-backed militants. The casualty count: six militants, four of whom were members of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, with the remaining two being Syrians.

The Unexpected Strike

The airstrikes were launched shortly after the Islamic Resistance, an umbrella organization of various Iran-backed Iraqi militant groups, accepted responsibility for an assault on a U.S. military base in Irbil, northern Iraq. This group, known for its unyielding resilience, has executed over a hundred attacks on American positions in Iraq and eastern Syria since early October.

The Aftermath

The airstrikes did not just claim lives; they injured two individuals and struck two militant posts. A weapons warehouse, recently equipped with rocket launchers and munitions, was also hit, causing considerable damage. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-backed war monitor, stated that the strikes killed nine individuals in total, including three Syrians, and targeted a militants’ convoy and a training location associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The Response from the U.S.

Despite the rising tension, the U.S. has maintained silence on the recent airstrikes. However, it had previously announced planned strikes on Iran-backed militia positions following an escalation of attacks over the past months. President Joe Biden had recently ordered strikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi groups as a response to a rocket attack that injured three U.S. troops.

The Balancing Act

The escalating conflict places Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a precarious position. As he attempts to balance relations between these militant groups, which supported his rise to power, and the United States, which holds Iraq’s foreign reserves, the task ahead is daunting. These unfolding events could have significant implications for the stability of the region and the strained relationships between the parties involved.

Conflict & Defence United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

