Aviation

Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast

The airline industry is grappling with a significant downturn triggered by Delta Air Lines’ decision to slash its earnings forecast for 2024—a move that has sent ripples through the sector and cast a shadow over the future profitability of airline companies. The situation has sparked a wave of concern among investors, prompting market analysts Tim Seymour and Steve Grasso to offer their insights into strategies for navigating these volatile waters.

Impact on Airline Stocks

Delta’s revision of its profit forecast has had a substantial impact on its stock price, leading to a 4.4% drop since the beginning of the year. The repercussions have spilled over to the broader industry, with an S&P gauge of airline shares experiencing the steepest decline in 19 months. Other key players in the industry, including Alaska Air Group (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL), have also seen significant declines in their stock values.

Challenges for the Airline Industry

Despite posting record full-year revenue, Delta’s stock fell 8% in midday trading following the company’s revised profit forecast. The industry faces an uphill battle in reclaiming its pre-pandemic performance, as domestic demand slows and the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 aircraft adds to the disruption. The fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect consumers’ continued preference for experiences over goods, favoring airlines offering more premium and international services rather than low-cost carriers.

Analysts’ Take on Current Climate

Market analysts Seymour and Grasso suggest that investors should approach the situation with a long-term perspective, considering the potential industry-wide implications of Delta’s revised forecast. They emphasize the importance of understanding the financial health of the airline sector, investor sentiment, and the broader economic factors influencing these companies’ outlooks. The current environment underscores the need for investors to be well-informed and strategic in their decision-making process.

Aviation Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

