Aviation

Airline Passenger Accused of Violating Nonexistent In-flight Photography Rule

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Airline Passenger Accused of Violating Nonexistent In-flight Photography Rule

In a disturbing incident, Natalie Root, an American Airlines passenger, experienced firsthand the controversial debate surrounding in-flight photography rights. Her friend, an aviation enthusiast, was chastised by a flight attendant for capturing images of the new Boeing Dreamliner’s interior, with his cellphone’s flash on. Accused of photographing crew members – an act he denies, he was made to delete the images, citing a purported federal rule violation.

Unfounded Rules and Intimidation

This incident reflects a worrying trend where airline passengers face intimidation or threats for in-flight photography, despite the absence of a federal law explicitly banning it. Airlines often quote a regulation prohibiting interference with crew duties as the basis for curbing photography. U.S. airlines, in general, discourage pictures of crew members, citing safety and security reasons.

Photography Rights in the Air

The debate over the rights of in-flight photography has grown in intensity, especially in the wake of the viral incident involving David Dao’s forcible removal from a United Airlines flight. The First Amendment protects photography as a form of free expression; however, this does not extend to airplanes as airlines are private entities. Policies vary across airlines. For instance, United’s policy permits photography only for capturing personal events and mandates consent for recording others.

Legal Standpoint

Legal experts suggest that airlines can regulate photography if policies are clearly communicated and applied equitably. The ‘interference’ rule is often invoked, leaving passengers feeling powerless, particularly given the reduced personal space and the ever-looming threat of removal. In contrast, New Zealand does not have specific laws against in-flight photography, but privacy rules could apply. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner indicates that photography in public places is usually allowed, provided it is considerate of privacy.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

