AirLift Texas Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fixed-Wing Base

On Tuesday, AirLift Texas marked a new chapter in its journey with the grand opening of their new fixed-wing base - AirLift 10 in New Braunfels, Texas. The event was attended by over 60 guests, including local first responders, hospital partners, and Joyce Yannuzzi, the District Director for Texas State Senator Donna Campbell.

A New Era in Medical Transport

Located at 1654 Entrance Drive, AirLift 10 began twelve-hour operations last month and is set to transition to a round-the-clock 24/7 service by the end of this month. The base serves as a significant addition to the existing AirLift rotor wing ecosystem in Waco and Weslaco, also complementing sister base AirLIFE in Uvalde.

The fixed-wing aircraft offers long-distance patient transport, a boon for patients who need to travel further for specialized care. Additionally, it can operate in weather conditions that are unsuitable for helicopters, ensuring medical services are accessible even in adverse weather conditions.

Impact on the Community

Despite its limited hours of operation so far, AirLift 10 has already shown its value by transporting patients across Texas for specialized care, including cancer treatments. In her speech, Joyce Yannuzzi highlighted the importance of such a service for the local community, especially considering Senator Campbell's dual role as an emergency room physician and a state senator.

About AirLift Texas

AirLift Texas and its associated programs are part of Air Methods, the nation's leading air medical service provider with over 40 years of experience. The service includes highly trained flight nurses and paramedics capable of transporting critically ill patients and administering in-flight blood transfusions.

Air Methods aims to provide affordable air medical services to communities and is in-network with most major health insurance providers. The company also offers a patient advocacy program to ensure service affordability, regardless of insurance status.