Aircastle Announces Pricing of $650M Senior Notes Due 2029

Aircastle Limited, a leading global player in the acquisition, leasing, and selling of commercial jet aircraft, has officially announced the pricing for its 5.950% Senior Notes due 2029. With an aggregate principal amount of $650 million, the notes were issued at a price of 99.391% and are slated for maturity in 2029.

Use of Proceeds

The company has clearly stated its intentions for the proceeds from the offering. Aircastle plans to channel these funds into various corporate activities, a scope that may include the acquisition of new aircraft as well as refinancing the company's existing debt.

Offering Details

As per the announcement, the closure of the offering is scheduled for January 22, 2024. However, this is contingent on customary closing conditions being met. The Notes have been offered to qualified institutional buyers located in the United States and international investors, but under specific regulations.

Regulations and Restrictions

It is important to note that these notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933. This means they are only available to certain investors due to exemptions or transactions that are not subject to the usual registration requirements.

The announcement issued by Aircastle also includes forward-looking statements. These pertain to the completion of the offering and the use of its proceeds, but are subject to market conditions and other factors that are beyond Aircastle's control.

As of November 2023, Aircastle owns and manages a fleet of 245 aircraft that are leased to 73 lessees across 42 countries.