Airbus Requests FAA Approval for Business Class Suites on A321neo Aircraft

Airbus is seeking permission from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to install business class suites with doors in its A321neo aircraft. This bold move requires an exemption from existing federal regulations which currently ban doors in passenger cabins. The proposed Airbus A321neo ACF (Airspace Cabin Flex) cabin configuration targets a U.S. operator, presumably Delta Air Lines, and would feature a three-class layout. The intention is to offer 16 Business Class seats, 12 Premium Economy Class seats, and 120 Economy Class seats.

Advertisment

Delta's Ambition and Competition

While American Airlines and United Airlines have shown no intention of installing lie-flat seats in their A321neo aircraft, Delta Air Lines seems to be taking a different route. The airline is considering incorporating its DeltaOne business class product, which could provide a unique in-flight experience for its customers and potentially give it an edge over its competitors. Notably, JetBlue already offers lie-flat seats in its A321neo aircraft, but does not provide a premium economy class, which is part of Airbus' new proposed design.

Potential Routes and Replacements

Advertisment

Should Delta Air Lines secure the necessary ETOPS certification for the A321neo aircraft, it could operate these planes on short transatlantic routes from New York or Boston. However, it is more likely that these upgraded aircraft will serve domestic premium routes. This could potentially replace the Boeing 757s that are currently operating on these routes, marking a significant shift in the airline's fleet.

Qantas' Upgrade Plans

On a related note, Australian airline Qantas is preparing to replace some of its oldest economy class seats with an innovative next-generation design. This upgrade is expected to commence in the second half of this year, marking a significant leap in providing enhanced comfort for passengers. The airline is also accelerating the rollout of new domestic and international jets, including two dozen Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 jets, to replace its aging Airbus A330s. Interestingly, the new economy seats are expected to feature modern amenities such as seatback video screens with Bluetooth audio streaming and USB power outlets, offering passengers a more contemporary and comfortable flying experience.