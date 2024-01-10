Air Force Officer and Miss Colorado, Madison Marsh, Vies for Miss America Crown

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old 2nd lieutenant in the US Air Force, a trainee fighter pilot, a Harvard University student, and Miss Colorado, is now aiming for the Miss America crown. This Arkansas native, who secured her pilot's license at 17, is believed to be the first active duty officer from any military branch competing at the national Miss America level.

Advertisment

Breaking Stereotypes and Emphasizing Community Service

More than the glitz and glamour of the pageants, Marsh values the emphasis on community service and public speaking. Her participation in pageants began as an extracurricular activity during her time at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), where she found it challenging to establish her identity. However, it served as a platform to dispel stereotypes about military women.

The Evolution of Pageants

Advertisment

Marsh's journey isn't just about her individual ambitions. It also highlights the evolution of pageants, particularly in how women's fitness is perceived. As Miss Colorado, she proudly wears her pilot's badge and her military fatigues, challenging stereotypes and redefining beauty.

From Pilot to Policy Making and Cancer Research

After graduating from the USAFA, Marsh received a prestigious pilot slot. While she explores various career paths, her journey is marked by a personal tragedy. The loss of her mother to pancreatic cancer led her to set up a nonprofit to raise awareness and funds for the disease. Marsh is considering using her Harvard education to contribute to cancer research, a testament to her commitment to community service.