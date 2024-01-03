Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

Aviation analytics firm, Cirium, recently revealed the most and least punctual North American airlines of 2023. The report divulges that a particular carrier – Air Canada, had the worst on-time performance among the continent’s top ten airlines. The data indicates that nearly 33% of the airline’s flights were at least 15 minutes late.Air Canada only managed to reach the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival times for 63.17% of its flights.

A Closer Look at the Rankings

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines was named the most punctual North American airline in 2023, with an on-time performance of 84.72%. This outstanding performance earned Delta its third consecutive Cirium Platinum Award. Following Delta, Alaska Airlines secured the second spot with an on-time arrival rate of 82.25%. American Airlines improved to third place with an on-time performance of 80.6%. Interestingly, none of Canada’s airports appeared in the list of the world’s 20 most punctual airports.

Global Performances

Cirium’s report also ranks on-time performances of airlines outside the U.S. In the global category, Avianca Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Colombia, led the pack, with 85.73% of its flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled gate arrival. This achievement signifies a substantial improvement from its previous year’s performance. Other top global airlines included Azul, Qatar Airways, and Iberia. Iberia Express, All Nippon Airways, and Oman Air were the most punctual carriers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East-Africa regions, respectively.

Improving Punctuality

Air Canada has recognized the challenges that affected its operations. Severe weather, global supply chain issues, and high load factors were among the factors that contributed to the airline’s poor performance in 2023. In preparation for the challenging winter weather, Canadian airlines and airports have rolled out measures such as boosting staff, using advanced snowplows, deploying real-time weather monitoring equipment, and adopting digital tools for passengers. The company’s focus remains on further raising on-time performance in 2024.

In the broader context, this report underscores the importance of punctuality in the aviation industry, affecting both the airlines' reputation and passengers' experiences.