en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

Aviation analytics firm, Cirium, recently revealed the most and least punctual North American airlines of 2023. The report divulges that a particular carrier – Air Canada, had the worst on-time performance among the continent’s top ten airlines. The data indicates that nearly 33% of the airline’s flights were at least 15 minutes late.Air Canada only managed to reach the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival times for 63.17% of its flights.

A Closer Look at the Rankings

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines was named the most punctual North American airline in 2023, with an on-time performance of 84.72%. This outstanding performance earned Delta its third consecutive Cirium Platinum Award. Following Delta, Alaska Airlines secured the second spot with an on-time arrival rate of 82.25%. American Airlines improved to third place with an on-time performance of 80.6%. Interestingly, none of Canada’s airports appeared in the list of the world’s 20 most punctual airports.

Global Performances

Cirium’s report also ranks on-time performances of airlines outside the U.S. In the global category, Avianca Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Colombia, led the pack, with 85.73% of its flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled gate arrival. This achievement signifies a substantial improvement from its previous year’s performance. Other top global airlines included Azul, Qatar Airways, and Iberia. Iberia Express, All Nippon Airways, and Oman Air were the most punctual carriers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East-Africa regions, respectively.

Improving Punctuality

Air Canada has recognized the challenges that affected its operations. Severe weather, global supply chain issues, and high load factors were among the factors that contributed to the airline’s poor performance in 2023. In preparation for the challenging winter weather, Canadian airlines and airports have rolled out measures such as boosting staff, using advanced snowplows, deploying real-time weather monitoring equipment, and adopting digital tools for passengers. The company’s focus remains on further raising on-time performance in 2024.

In the broader context, this report underscores the importance of punctuality in the aviation industry, affecting both the airlines’ reputation and passengers’ experiences. Meanwhile, public services like Connecticut Public are calling for community support to continue their work in delivering informative, educational, and inspirational stories.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women's Enterprise Initiative

By Nimrah Khatoon

Thailand's SPRC Acquires Caltex-Branded Fuels Marketing Business from CAPHL

By BNN Correspondents

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Indus ...
@Business · 2 mins
Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Indus ...
heart comment 0
Earnings Reports from MSC Industrial, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool: A Forecast of U.S. Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Earnings Reports from MSC Industrial, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool: A Forecast of U.S. Economy
Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India’s FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India's FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report
Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year
Ghana’s Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF’s Target, IC Research Reveals

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF's Target, IC Research Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
18 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
1 min
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
1 min
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
2 mins
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
3 mins
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
3 mins
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app