AIP Publishing Elevates Scientific Access: Journals of Applied Physics, Plasmas Now Open

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant shift towards enhancing the accessibility of scientific research, AIP Publishing announced two of its leading journals, Journal of Applied Physics and Physics of Plasmas, have become open access (OA) under the Subscribe to Open (S2O) pilot program. This landmark decision marks a pivotal moment in scholarly publishing, aiming to democratize access to research findings and foster a more inclusive scientific community.

Advertisment

Subscribe to Open: A New Chapter in Open Access

The transition to OA was made possible thanks to the renewal of subscriptions by institutional subscribers who supported the S2O pilot program. By adopting this model, AIP Publishing has flipped new volumes to OA, which are now accessible under a Creative Commons license, allowing for unrestricted reading and re-use. This approach not only benefits authors, by significantly increasing the visibility and impact of their work at no additional cost but also strengthens the foundation for open science by ensuring equitable access to research outputs.

Empowering Authors and Readers

Advertisment

Announced in July 2023, the S2O pilot is a testament to AIP Publishing's dedication to breaking barriers in research communication. "When we announced our Subscribe to Open pilot last year, it was with the hope that these two journals would make the transition to open access, and we're excited that day has arrived," stated Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. The initiative underscores the publisher's commitment to exploring innovative pathways towards greater accessibility and equity in the dissemination of scientific knowledge.

AIP's Continued Commitment to Open Science

Beyond the S2O pilot, AIP Publishing offers a spectrum of sustainable open access solutions, including Gold OA, Diamond OA, Author Select, and Read and Publish agreements. These efforts are part of a broader mission to support the scientific community by providing a variety of options for making research more accessible. With the transition of Journal of Applied Physics and Physics of Plasmas to OA, AIP Publishing reinforces its role as a leader in promoting open science, benefiting authors, research institutions, and the global scientific community at large.

This transformation opens new doors for the dissemination of scientific knowledge, promising to enhance the impact and reach of research in applied physics and plasma science. As AIP Publishing continues to innovate in the realm of scholarly publishing, the successful implementation of the S2O model serves as a beacon for future initiatives aimed at making scientific research more accessible and equitable worldwide.