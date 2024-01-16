AIME CEO Katie Sweeney Steps Down to Focus on Broker Action Coalition

Katie Sweeney, CEO of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), has played a crucial role in the establishment of the Broker Action Coalition (BAC). This grassroots network, initiated in 2022, was designed to foster communication between mortgage brokers and legislators, marking AIME's first foray into advocacy work. With an escalating workload and the need for dedicated leadership, Sweeney is set to relinquish her role as AIME's CEO and concentrate on BAC full-time from March 31, 2024.

Advertisment

Mission to Amplify Advocacy Efforts

Sweeney's decision to step down stems from her ambition to boost BAC's efforts in public policy advocacy and political activities for the industry. Brendan McKay, former AIME President of Advocacy, will also assume a more targeted role as chief advocacy officer, aiming to expand the network's reach and funding.

Key Achievements and Upcoming Challenges

Advertisment

BAC has made significant strides in advocating for the disabled veteran tax exemption bill. This legislation facilitates home ownership for disabled veterans by enabling tax exemptions before home ownership is finalized. BAC's federal agenda also includes the promotion of trigger lead reform, a move designed to safeguard consumer privacy during mortgage applications. The group is also waging a battle against the third-party originated (TPO) surcharge, arguing that brokered loans are not inherently riskier and should not be subjected to higher costs.

Leadership Transition and Market Dynamics

A selection committee is currently in the process of identifying a new CEO for AIME. This leadership transition comes at a time when the market share for brokers has witnessed a decline, dropping from $81 billion in Q3 2022 to $62 billion in Q3 2023. However, despite this dip, BAC has succeeded in engaging a significant portion of AIME's membership in its advocacy efforts.