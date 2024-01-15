AIMA Unleashes Futuristic emoped-HYHAWK at CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas witnessed the unveiling of AIMA Technology Group’s latest innovation—the emoped-HYHAWK. This modern-age electric moped, designed with the novice rider in mind, promises to offer ease of handling and a secure riding experience without the need for specialized training. Characterized by its cyber-digital appeal and futuristic aesthetics, the emoped-HYHAWK aims to be a trendsetter in the global electric two-wheeler market.

Designing the Future

The emoped-HYHAWK’s unique design features a black body with fluorescent accents, X-shaped headlights, a floating seat, and a concealed digital display, all contributing to its cyber-tech appeal. This revolutionary design has earned the emoped-HYHAWK the prestigious U.S. MUSE Design Gold Award, further strengthening AIMA’s reputation as a leader in fashionable product design.

Performance and Safety Features

Performance-wise, the emoped-HYHAWK is equipped with a potent drive system, all-season thermal tires, a hydraulic suspension system adaptable to various terrains, and perforated disc brakes for reliable stopping power. An innovative safety feature that automatically powers off when the bike is parked using the sensor-equipped side stand enhances safety. Furthermore, the ergonomic design of the emoped-HYHAWK, which blends the riding triangles of street and cruiser bikes, ensures a comfortable and enjoyable riding experience.

AIMA’s Global Expansion

The CES launch of the emoped-HYHAWK is a significant step in AIMA’s global market expansion strategy and commitment to enhancing the electric two-wheeler riding lifestyle. Additionally, AIMA also introduced the ebike Santa Monica, which features the innovative Route 66 motor developed by Bafang Electric, and is set to launch in April. The Santa Monica is a high-performance ebike designed for urban cruising, reflecting the spirit of coastal breezes and the nostalgia of historic Route 66.