Aileron Therapeutics Sets Stage for 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a burgeoning pharmaceutical player, has unveiled plans for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. This key corporate event is slated for February 28, 2024, following a hiatus in 2023, during which no annual meeting was held. The company has now issued a comprehensive framework for stockholders to submit proposals for the forthcoming meeting.

Guidelines for Stockholder Proposals

Under the newly issued guidelines, stockholder proposals intended for inclusion in the company's proxy materials must be received by January 29, 2024, to be considered timely. Furthermore, these proposals are required to comply with the stringent terms of the company's Amended and Restated By-Laws, along with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning stockholder proposals.

Submission of Proposals

The proposals are to be submitted to the company's principal executive offices, sited at 738 Main Street 398, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451. This location will serve as the primary hub for the receipt and review of all proposals.

Nominations and Proposals: The Deadline

Moreover, stockholders harboring aspirations to nominate a director or propose other matters at the annual meeting have a deadline to meet. They must present their notices by February 8, 2024, adhering to the guidelines detailed in the company's Bylaws and applicable laws. This move ensures a structured and transparent process, allowing all stakeholders to have their say in shaping the company's trajectory.

The annual meeting presents a pivotal platform for stockholder engagement, and Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has left no stone unturned in ensuring it is as inclusive and organized as possible. The outlined procedure is a testament to the company's commitment to its stakeholders and its dedication to maintaining strong corporate governance.