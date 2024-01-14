en English
Science & Technology

AI Challenges Uniqueness of Fingerprints; New Technology Revolutionizes Textile Recycling

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
AI Challenges Uniqueness of Fingerprints; New Technology Revolutionizes Textile Recycling

In a groundbreaking revelation in forensic science, researchers at Columbia University have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system that challenges the age-old belief that fingerprints from distinct fingers of an individual are unique. This assertion is the premise of a comprehensive study conducted using a public US government database containing 60,000 fingerprints. The study suggests a striking similarity between fingerprints of the same person, a concept previously unexplored.

AI System and Fingerprint Similarities

As the AI system learned and analyzed extensive data, it demonstrated a remarkable 77% accuracy rate in identifying similarities within individual pairs of fingerprints. The AI system seemed to focus on the orientation of ridges in the center of the finger, rather than relying on traditional minutiae markers. This deviation from established methods has elicited intense debate within the scientific community and experts do not yet consider this AI tool ready for courtroom use.

Implications of the Fingerprint Study

The potential implications of this research are vast, impacting both biometrics and forensic science. It could potentially link unidentified fingerprints from disparate crime scenes to the same individual, thereby revolutionizing crime-solving methods. However, the debate around the uniqueness of fingerprints continues, with anecdotal evidence questioning the reliability of fingerprint-based biometrics.

Textile Recycling Revolutionized

In a separate development, scientists at Aarhus University have introduced a groundbreaking technology that could revolutionize textile recycling. This new technology addresses the long-standing challenge of recycling fabrics mixed with elastane, a stretchy material commonly used in sportswear and increasingly in everyday wear. Known for complicating the recycling process due to its integration with other fibers, elastane has been a stubborn obstacle in textile recycling.

The innovative method involves heating the garments in a ‘pressure cooker’ at 225 degrees Celsius along with a specific alcohol and potassium hydroxide. This process breaks down the elastane fibers, allowing for the separation of elastane from other materials such as nylon, with which the process is currently effective. The researchers are now working on refining this technique to work efficiently with cotton as well.

0
Science & Technology United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

