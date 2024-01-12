AI and Diversity in Focus at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit and CES 2024

Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit and CES 2024 turned their spotlight on the next frontier for retail media: artificial intelligence (AI). The summit, taking place in New York City and virtually on May 9, had a special episode of The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation. The episode features a discussion with Michelle Kircher-Weiskittel, the senior director of Retail Media Network Media, Creative and Operations at Albertsons Media Collective, and Daniela Rittmeier, head of data and AI center of excellence at Capgemini.

AI Integration Across the Value Chain

Rittmeier emphasized the critical role of AI integration across the value chain, focusing on strategy, platforms, and use cases. Microsoft’s Retail Media Creative Studio, an innovative platform that uses generative AI to assist retailers in creating digital advertising content, provides a case in point. The platform boasts various features to streamline the ad creation process, expedite approvals, and enable quicker campaign rollouts, thus enhancing team collaboration. It also offers real-time optimization of banner ads and is piloting an integration of in-store media through a partnership with Vibenomics.

Transforming Retail with AI

The transformative potential of AI in retail media was also underscored by the new AI capabilities within Dynamics 365. Integrating with Typeface’s generative AI platform, it aims to help retailers adapt to rapid changes in consumer behavior and supply chain complexities. The latest Dynamics 365 Customer Insights update aims to streamline campaign creation using natural language prompts and intelligent recommendations. This integration holds the promise of reshaping campaign workflows and personalizing content at an unprecedented scale.

AI and Diversity

Kircher-Weiskittel shared insights on how Albertsons Media Collective incorporates AI into media planning processes. She also addressed the challenges women face in the tech industry and stressed the importance of building diverse datasets to prevent unconscious biases in AI models. The conversation concluded with their hopes for the industry, underlining the necessity for speed, adaptability, and a focus on creating value.

Microsoft’s AI capabilities also extend to creating digital advertising content for retailers. The tools allow for the easy creation of customized banner ads, integrating in-store ads with online retail media, and optimizing banner ads in real-time, reducing the need for manual testing. Retailers are turning to technology, particularly AI, to address challenges such as high store associate turnover, shifting shopping habits, and siloed data. The use of generative AI can create memorable and personalized customer experiences, with 71% of consumers expecting personalized interactions.

The insights and narratives shared at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit and CES 2024 are a testament to the transformative potential of AI in retail media. As the integration of AI in retail media progresses, the focus remains on creating value, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering diversity in the industry.