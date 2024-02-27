AHLA and Procure Impact's Bold Move: 100,000 Hours of Work for Underserved Communities

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Procure Impact have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the 'Dignity of Work Pledge,' aiming to generate 100,000 hours of employment for those in underserved groups. This partnership leverages Procure Impact's distinctive platform of vendors who employ individuals facing significant barriers to employment, including trafficking survivors, military veterans, and individuals with disabilities. By committing to this pledge, companies within the hospitality sector pledge to enhance their procurement practices, thereby fostering a more inclusive and sustainable business model.

Empowering Through Ethical Sourcing

At the heart of this initiative is the push towards purposeful procurement. Companies participating in the Dignity of Work Pledge will actively seek to source goods and services from vendors that not only provide high-quality offerings but also contribute to meaningful social change by employing marginalized individuals. This approach not only aligns with the growing consumer demand for ethical business practices but also enables companies to make a tangible impact on communities by creating job opportunities for those who need them most. Learn more about this initiative.

Tracking and Reporting Impact

Transparency and accountability are key components of the Dignity of Work Pledge. Participating companies will not only increase their procurement from socially responsible vendors but also publicly report their progress. This commitment to openness serves to inspire other companies to join the movement towards ethical sourcing, while also providing a framework for measuring the social impact of their procurement decisions. Through this initiative, the AHLA enhances its Responsible Stay initiative, which emphasizes not only environmental sustainability but also the importance of ethical business practices in the hospitality industry.

Industry-Wide Support and Implementation

The initiative has already seen significant buy-in from leading hospitality groups, indicating a strong industry commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Founding partners such as Davidson Hospitality Group, Pyramid Global Hospitality, and Sage Hospitality Group are among those leading the charge, demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of integrating social impact into business operations. This collective effort is a testament to the industry's potential to drive positive change and improve the lives of countless individuals by offering them dignified employment opportunities.

The Dignity of Work Pledge by AHLA and Procure Impact represents a significant step forward in the hospitality industry's journey towards social responsibility and ethical sourcing. By creating substantial employment opportunities for underserved communities and encouraging transparent reporting of social impacts, this initiative not only benefits individuals facing employment barriers but also sets a new standard for purpose-driven business practices in the sector. As more companies join this movement, the potential for transformative change grows, promising a future where business success and social impact go hand in hand.