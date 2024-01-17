Agronomist and Sales Manager Share Pre-Season Farming Advice

As the planting season approaches, field agronomist Mike Hannewald from Beck's Hybrids underscores the significance of prepaying for inputs and devising weed management strategies, particularly for soybean cultivation. He presents a four-step protocol derived from Beck's Practical Farm Research (PFR) program for controlling weeds in soybean fields. The primary step is to commence with a weed-free field, accomplished by tackling existing weeds before or immediately after planting. This is especially vital in no-till or minimal-tillage conditions, where a potent burndown program is required. This program typically encompasses glyphosate and an additional herbicide tailored for broadleaf weeds, including 2,4-D, dicamba, or Sharpen. Hannewald's counsel aims to assist farmers in prepping their fields for the season, ensuring a fresh start for soybean cultivation and efficient weed management.

Preserving Cash and Building Buying Power

Simultaneously, Hollie Rudy, territory sales manager for Nutrien Financial, imparts wisdom for young producers on strengthening buying power for land equipment and significant acquisitions amid the prevailing interest rates. She accentuates the importance of capital management strategies, evaluating genuine spending, contemplating various loan options, and employing financing programs to conserve cash. Rudy also encourages young farmers to take the initiative in managing credit use, supervising credit reports, and circumventing late payments. She underscores the advantages of strategic credit use to manage expenses and recommends seeking promotional interest rates to more effectively handle interest charges. In addition, she advocates synchronizing crop plans and financial plans, maximizing tax deductions, and pondering investments back into the operation or prepaying for supplies needed for the succeeding year.