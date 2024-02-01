AgriFoodTech Sector Embraces Sustainability: Major Fundraises, Technological Advances, and Regulatory Changes

In a week that spotlighted the growing focus on sustainability and ethical practices in the AgriFoodTech sector, two major fundraises were announced from Voyage Foods and Planet A, both operating in the eco-friendly chocolate industry. The co-founder of Leon, Henry Dimbleby, has launched a new venture fund geared towards ethical food production. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero has divested its shares in Deliveroo, another player in the food delivery startup scene.

Advancements in AgriFoodTech

The sector has also seen technological strides with Saga Robotics' funding for AI-powered farming robots and Izote Biosciences' development of an oxygen-free fermentation process. Vegemi, a Finnish startup, secured funding for food education and secured an invitation to the SDG Lab in Davos. In Warsaw, ZeroQs raised funds for its smart shopping cart technology.

Big Moves in Agtech

Agtech witnessed significant movement as well. Inari's seed gene-editing technology valuation skyrocketed to $1.65 billion following a funding round, while Paques Biomaterials raised capital for a biodegradable plastic alternative. Partnerships and new appointments were announced, including Invaio Sciences' collaboration with Louis Dreyfus Company for sustainable citrus groves and UPSIDE Foods' new chief financial officer.

Regulatory Changes and Novel Food Technologies

The landscape is also evolving on the regulatory front and with the introduction of novel food technologies. There is proposed legislation that aims to ban cultivated meat from school lunches, Superbrewed Food's patented postbiotic protein, and the Biden-Harris administration's investment in specialty crops. The European Union is also considering relaxing rules on genomic techniques. Furthermore, 21st.BIO is offering access to its platform for animal-free dairy proteins.

German-based Planet A Foods, a pioneer in sustainable ingredients, announced a €14.2 million Series A funding round. The funding was led by World Fund and will fuel its mass-market expansion and affordability of its cocoa alternative, ChoViva. This infusion of capital will facilitate large-scale production and a steady supply of ChoViva, positioning Planet A Foods as a reliable partner in the industry. The company's fermentation process, a proprietary technology, enables it to create a cocoa alternative with a significantly reduced CO2 footprint. As chocolate prices hit record highs and the global chocolate confectionery industry is projected to grow annually, Planet A Foods has plans to launch new products in 2024 and to expand globally.