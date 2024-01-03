Agriculture Industry Stalwart Cliff Becker Passes Away: A Legacy Remembered

Cliff Becker, a stalwart in the food and agriculture sectors, passed away unexpectedly on December 30th while visiting family in California. A fourth-generation agriculturalist, Becker, who served as the Vice President of New Campus Development for the American Royal, leaves behind a rich legacy in the industry he devoted his life to.

Unwavering Commitment to Agriculture

Born into a family of agriculture enthusiasts, Becker’s career was a testament to his relentless dedication to the industry. A 1984 graduate of Western Illinois University, he spent over 39 years in significant roles, serving as the Executive Vice President at Farm Journal and the Senior Vice-President and Publishing Director at Vance Publishing Corporation’s food360 Division. His insights and tireless advocacy for the food and agriculture sectors made him a nationally recognized speaker on related issues.

Recognising Becker’s Contributions

Becker’s contributions to the industry did not go unnoticed. Over the years, he was honored with the National Agri-Marketing Association’s Career Achievement Award and the Livestock Publication Council’s Distinguished Service Award. These accolades reflected his unyielding passion and commitment to advancing the agricultural sector.

Becker’s Impact at American Royal

At the American Royal, Becker was instrumental in overseeing new campus development. His excitement about the potential impact of this venture was palpable, and he saw it as a significant step forward for the agricultural and food community. His sudden demise leaves a significant void in the industry he loved and the community he served.

Becker’s commitment extended beyond his professional life. He served on the boards of various food and agriculture organizations, further cementing his influence and dedication to the sector. Becker is mourned by his wife Kristine, two children, and the broader agricultural and food community. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations in the industry.