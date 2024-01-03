en English
Agriculture

Agriculture Industry Stalwart Cliff Becker Passes Away: A Legacy Remembered

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Agriculture Industry Stalwart Cliff Becker Passes Away: A Legacy Remembered

Cliff Becker, a stalwart in the food and agriculture sectors, passed away unexpectedly on December 30th while visiting family in California. A fourth-generation agriculturalist, Becker, who served as the Vice President of New Campus Development for the American Royal, leaves behind a rich legacy in the industry he devoted his life to.

Unwavering Commitment to Agriculture

Born into a family of agriculture enthusiasts, Becker’s career was a testament to his relentless dedication to the industry. A 1984 graduate of Western Illinois University, he spent over 39 years in significant roles, serving as the Executive Vice President at Farm Journal and the Senior Vice-President and Publishing Director at Vance Publishing Corporation’s food360 Division. His insights and tireless advocacy for the food and agriculture sectors made him a nationally recognized speaker on related issues.

Recognising Becker’s Contributions

Becker’s contributions to the industry did not go unnoticed. Over the years, he was honored with the National Agri-Marketing Association’s Career Achievement Award and the Livestock Publication Council’s Distinguished Service Award. These accolades reflected his unyielding passion and commitment to advancing the agricultural sector.

Becker’s Impact at American Royal

At the American Royal, Becker was instrumental in overseeing new campus development. His excitement about the potential impact of this venture was palpable, and he saw it as a significant step forward for the agricultural and food community. His sudden demise leaves a significant void in the industry he loved and the community he served.

Becker’s commitment extended beyond his professional life. He served on the boards of various food and agriculture organizations, further cementing his influence and dedication to the sector. Becker is mourned by his wife Kristine, two children, and the broader agricultural and food community. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations in the industry.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

