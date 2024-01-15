Agricultural Giants CHS and GROWMARK Explore Potential Collaborations

Two agricultural powerhouses, CHS, Inc. and GROWMARK, Inc., have made a public declaration to explore potential collaborations, a move that promises to reshape the landscape of agricultural services. The announcement, made on January 12, 2024, comes as a continuation of their long-standing collaborative history, a relationship that has yielded initiatives like Cooperative Ventures, a venture capital fund launched in 2021 to propel agricultural technology forward.

Moving Towards a Stronger Alliance

While the specific nature of this collaboration remains under wraps, the stated objective is clear: to enhance the services provided to their owners and customers. This exploration seeks to build on the successes of their past joint ventures, with an eye on delivering increased value to their members and fortifying the future of the cooperative system.

CHS President and CEO, Jay Debertin, while not ruling out the possibility of a merger, stressed that the exploration could uncover a range of collaborative opportunities. The anticipation is that the exploration process will culminate in a stronger partnership, with a focus on enhancing customer outcomes and strengthening the agricultural sector for their cooperative owners.

CHS and GROWMARK: A Look at The Cooperatives

Both cooperatives have a significant footprint in the agricultural industry. GROWMARK, headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, caters to nearly 400,000 customers across North America. Its vast suite of services includes agronomy, energy, facility engineering, logistics, grain marketing, and risk management.

CHS, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States and operates on an international scale in 65 countries. With a workforce of around 10,000, CHS provides essential crop inputs, market access, and risk management services. With annual revenues of approximately $46 billion for CHS and $14.5 billion for GROWMARK, the collaboration between these two titans is sure to send ripples through the industry.

A Future-Ready Agricultural Industry

The potential collaboration between CHS and GROWMARK sets the stage for a more robust, innovative, and future-ready agricultural industry. While the outcome of this exploratory phase remains unknown, the shared vision of both cooperatives paints an optimistic picture of the future. The agricultural industry, and by extension, the owners and customers of these cooperatives, can look forward to an era of enhanced services and stronger support systems.