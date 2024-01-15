Aging and Pricey: San Luis Obispo County Reflects U.S. Housing Trend

A recent study published by Construction Coverage reveals an intriguing trend in the United States housing market: the houses are aging, and their prices are soaring. This trend is particularly evident in San Luis Obispo County. The study found that the median age of houses in the county is approximately 39 years, with half of the region's housing stock built before 1983.

Advertisment

Rankings and Comparisons

When it comes to housing inventory age, San Luis Obispo County ranks 131st out of 364 metropolitan areas studied. In terms of homes built before 1940, the county has an above-average share, placing it 160th in the ranking. However, only 9.5% of homes in the county were constructed after 2010, landing it at the 136th position for newer homes.

California and Nationwide Trends

Advertisment

These figures are consistent with the median home age of 45 years in California, which ranks as the 14th oldest in the nation. The oldest homes are found in Massachusetts, boasting a median age of 58 years. The study also highlights a substantial increase in the median home age since 2000, which was reported to be 30 years.

The Impact of Construction Slowdown

This trend of aging homes is primarily attributed to a slowdown in the construction of new homes. According to a report by realtor.com, there is a shortfall of 2.3 to 6.5 million units compared to housing demand. This shortfall is causing the median home age to rise and prices to increase, impacting housing affordability and availability across the country, particularly in regions like San Luis Obispo County.